Gov. Stitt signs bills to mitigate costs associated with February deep freeze

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed two bills on Friday that are intended to blunt sharp increases in gas and electric bills resulting from the deep freeze in February.

Senate Bills 1049 and 1050 allow utilities to spread their costs to customers over as much as 30 years.

The bills offer low-interest loans to Oklahoma utilities through the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority. The loans would be used by utilities to pay fuel costs incurred during the 10-day deep freeze.

The loans would be repaid by surcharges to utility bills.

"They will help give much relief to Oklahoma rate payers," said Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, who worked on the bills.

Stitt is expected to sign House Bill 1146, dubbed the Civil Service Modernization Act, into law on Monday.

The measure would eliminate the Oklahoma Merit Protection Commission and the classified system for state employees.

Stitt prioritized civil service reform in his February State of the State address. ​

