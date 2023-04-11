OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday replaced controversial Education Secretary Ryan Walters with Katherine Curry, a college professor.

Voters in November elected Walters as state superintendent, a position he retains.

Walters is known for posting videos he makes in his car on social media, often accusing people of indoctrinating students.

He has made a name for himself by alleging that “pornographic” library books are rampant in schools and advocating for school restroom and sports policies that target transgender students. He has also been a strong advocate for increasing school choice options in the state.

Stitt shares this vision for Oklahoma schools and supported Walters' candidacy for state superintendent.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former teacher, said Walters has “declared war on educators.”

Walters also came under scrutiny for his handling of emergency pandemic relief dollars for Oklahoma’s educational needs. Oklahoma may be forced to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars auditors said was misspent by families on noneducational items such as televisions, washers and dryers, air conditioners and Christmas trees.

Walters had yet to be confirmed by the Senate in his role as education secretary, though many confirmations do not come until later in the legislative session.

Stitt’s office was asked whether the governor had asked Walters to step aside or Walters no longer wanted to serve.

“None of that is accurate,” said Carly Atchison, a Stitt spokeswoman. “There was no issue with Ryan Walters’ performance as secretary of education. The governor was thrilled with Ryan’s service on the Cabinet for four years, and the superintendent remains a close adviser to the governor on education and will always have a seat at the table.

“We’re simply adding another player to our team to push the governor’s education freedom agenda forward.”

Walters did not answer questions about whether he chose to resign or whether the governor asked him to step down.

“The governor and I have been working to add someone to the team,” Walters said. “(We’re) very excited to have her on the team. The governor and I are going to continue working to make us a top 10 state in every aspect of education.”

Walters was being paid $40,000 for his duties as Cabinet secretary on top of his $124,343 state superintendent salary.

As a member of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, voted against confirming Walters as education secretary after Stitt appointed him during his first term.

She said that in reviewing her notes from their interview, she thought then that he lacked “temperament.”

“I didn’t feel like he was fit,” said Dossett, a former educator.

She questioned whether Walters had the votes to get confirmed by the Senate Education Committee this time around.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and House Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore, could not be reached for comment.

The secretary of education oversees 41 boards, agencies and commissions.

Curry earned a bachelor’s degree from West Texas State University and a master’s in educational administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She earned a doctorate in educational administration, curriculum and supervision from the University of Oklahoma.

She taught high school English in Texas before moving into administration.

In 2011, Curry accepted a faculty position at Oklahoma State University, where she taught master's- and doctoral-level courses. She served as professor and coordinator of the Educational Leadership/School Administration Program.

“I’m excited to partner with Governor Stitt in his pursuit of making Oklahoma Education Top Ten,” she said in a statement. “Oklahoma has some of the best teachers in the nation, and I look forward to walking alongside these educators to continue creating the strongest educational ecosystem in the country.”

Carmen Forman contributed to this story.