OKLAHOMA CITY — A state task force to address a backlog of untested rape kits — the physical evidence nurses collect from rape victims during examinations — was inexplicably dissolved for one week due to inaction from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday to revive the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force following questions from the Tulsa World about why the group had expired at the end of January.

In 2019, Stitt issued an executive order continuing the task force, which was formed in 2017, through January 2023.

When the governor took office, he was frustrated by the backlog of untested rape kits in the state, said Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper. The governor renewed the task force again on Wednesday because of its continued and important work toward eliminating the rape kit backlog, she said.

But it's unclear why the task force wasn't renewed before it lapsed. Vesper said the delay wasn't an oversight.

"The Governor's Office is in the process of diligently reviewing the potential renewal or continuation of approximately 30-40 executive orders that have either expired or are set to expire 90 days from the governor's inauguration," she said.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said she had previously reached out to one of the governor's Cabinet secretaries to ask that the task force be extended.

Floyd, who filed the legislation that spurred the creation of the task force, said she was upset when she realized the governor hadn't renewed the group. She made a flurry of phone calls Tuesday to try to find out what had happened.

Floyd was in better spirits Wednesday after the governor revived the task force through a new executive order.

"It never entered my mind that we would discontinue it at this point," she said. "It has been one of the most effective task forces I've ever served on."

When former Gov. Mary Fallin created the task force through an executive order, she asked the group to issue a report on the state's backlog of untested rape kits. The task force has made a series of policy recommendations after a 2018 statewide audit found more than 7,200 untested rape kits in Oklahoma.

The OSBI Forensic Science Center had 2,888 rape kits pending analysis as of late January, said spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman. Roughly 1,248 of those are from the backlog. The agency is working with law enforcement agencies to locate an additional 1,093 outstanding kits from the backlog, she said.

After finding out last week that Stitt hadn't renewed the task force, sexual assault survivor and task force member Danielle Tudor was planning a Thursday news conference to demand that the governor take action.

After Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday, Tudor called the governor's actions to renew the task force a victory for rape survivors across the state.

"They still have a voice in the process," she said.

Recommendations from the task force led to a statewide electronic tracking system that allows victims to track their rape kits, which are now required to be kept for 50 years or the length of the statute of limitations for the alleged crime.

Completed kits must be delivered to a testing lab within 20 days of being received by law enforcement.

When Fallin created the task force, the state had no mandate to test all rape kits. At the time, her office estimated that only about one-fourth of all kits were ever tested.