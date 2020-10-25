Gov. Stitt ranked 18th among governors by conservative group for COVID-19 response

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is ranked 18th among U.S. governors on a scale devised by conservative economist Arthur Laffer and distributed by the American Legislative Exchange Council, better known as ALEC.

Texas’ Greg Abbott and Georgia’s Brian Kemp are ranked first and second.

The scale takes into account response to the COVID-19 pandemic as measured by both mortality rate and the extent to which businesses have been allowed to operate during the past eight months.

Stitt gets four of five stars by Laffer and the report’s other authors, and gets high marks for handling of federal coronavirus relief money, “protecting” the state’s economy and not spending too much money.

He ranks 13th for policy and 27th for results.

The report says voters’ passage of Medicaid expansion will make it difficult for Stitt “to shore up Oklahoma’s state finances against expected rising Medicaid costs while avoiding tax increases that could be harmful to the state economy.”

ALEC generally favors states without income and estate taxes and that have laws unfavorable to labor unions.