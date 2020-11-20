Gov. Stitt plans holiday with his parents: 'Oklahomans should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt says Thanksgiving can be celebrated safely, and he said his own plans involve the family spending time with his parents.

“I am going to do it safely,” Stitt said. “I think Oklahomans should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving. Let’s be safe about it.”

He said he also plans to attend this weekend's Bedlam football game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

The Centers for Disease Control issued guidance this week urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the CDC guidance states. "Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

Stitt said he was proud of Oklahomans, adding that they are doing a good job despite the record increases in infections and hospitalizations.