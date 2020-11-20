Gov. Stitt plans holiday with his parents: 'Oklahomans should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt says Thanksgiving can be celebrated safely, and he said his own plans involve the family spending time with his parents.
“I am going to do it safely,” Stitt said. “I think Oklahomans should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving. Let’s be safe about it.”
He said he also plans to attend this weekend's Bedlam football game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
The Centers for Disease Control issued guidance this week urging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the CDC guidance states. "Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."
Stitt said he was proud of Oklahomans, adding that they are doing a good job despite the record increases in infections and hospitalizations.
“It is certainly something we need to keep our foot on the gas, so to speak, and make sure we do our part coming into the holidays and winter as we have seen our cases tick up in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
His remarks came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike across the state and nation. The mayors of the state’s two largest cities asked residents Thursday to adhere strictly to precautions as the state moves into the holiday season.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum asked residents to take a 10-day break from high-risk activities to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and strain on hospital systems.
As of Thursday evening, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported that 1,428 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, with 421 of those patients in intensive care units.
Oklahoma governor outlines COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants, bars and state employees
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.