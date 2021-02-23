Gov. Stitt names former lawmaker to new Cabinet position

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday tapped former state Rep. Susan Winchester for the new position of secretary of licensing and regulation.

Winchester will oversee more than 80 state agencies as part of Stitt’s goal of delivering taxpayers more for their money.

“I am thrilled to welcome Susan Winchester to our team as secretary of licensing and regulation,” the governor said in a news release. “Susan brings unparalleled experience and shares my commitment to unleashing Oklahoma’s full economic potential.”

“It is an honor to return to serve the state of Oklahoma in this new role,” Winchester said. “I am excited to get to work with Governor Stitt to move our state forward by cutting red tape, getting rid of excessive regulations and creating a system that encourages success instead of preserving mediocrity.”

Winchester, R-Chickasha, was a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1998 until 2008. She served as the state’s first female speaker pro tem.

From 2017-2019, she served as chief of staff for Lt. Governor Todd Lamb.