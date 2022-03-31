Gov. Stitt calls McGirt ruling 'preposterous' on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Gov. Kevin Stitt agreed with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling is based on race and means people in Oklahoma are treated differently by law enforcement depending upon the racial category they're in.

Stitt was Carlson's guest on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" show, and Carlson asked the governor what the court ruling means for the state.

“The state — if there is an Indian involved — has lost jurisdiction to prosecute those crimes; our police have lost jurisdiction,” Stitt told Carson. “When you think about ‘who’s an Indian,’ you could be one-500th, one-1,000th.”

Stitt mentioned that he and his “six children, with blond hair and blue eyes” have "Indian cards" and suggested that they wouldn’t look like they have tribal membership. Carson said this is a matter of race, and Stitt agreed.

“Our police are having a tough time because you can’t tell who an Indian is and who’s not an Indian in the eastern part of Oklahoma,” Stitt said on Fox News.

Stitt implied that the ruling applies to people with any degree of Indian blood regardless of whether they are members of a federally recognized tribe.

“We have people on death row that are doing 23andMe DNA tests trying to get their convictions overturned,” Stitt said. “It’s preposterous.”

The landmark McGirt ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress when Oklahoma became a state. The ruling has not meant that crimes involving citizens of federally recognized tribes within the reservation boundaries were not prosecuted but rather that they were within the jurisdiction of federal or tribal courts rather than that of the state of Oklahoma.

The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribal reservations.

The Tulsa World reported last fall that since the McGirt ruling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has added 24 additional prosecutors to its ranks to help alleviate the surge in new cases that have come to the office.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement Thursday in response to Stitt's comments, saying: "Once again, Gov. Stitt has chosen to blatantly misrepresent the issues involved in the McGirt decision and its impact. Rather than cooperating with tribes to ensure public safety, he spreads falsehoods, misinformation and racist ideas.”

Batton noted that “the Choctaw Nation has added more than 120 new public safety positions since the McGirt ruling, including 38 police officers, and our prosecutors filed 622 felony cases in 2021.”

In addition, the tribes have cross-deputization agreements in place with local law enforcement agencies.

“While some cases have moved from state to tribal or federal courts, the Choctaw Nation and other tribes are doing their duty and holding perpetrators accountable," Batton said.

“Tribal nations, along with our intergovernmental partners, continue to ensure the safety of our communities and our neighbors, and we have expanded our criminal justice systems to handle our increased obligations,” he said. “We have dozens of agreements in place that allow law enforcement officers to continue to do their jobs, and we are disappointed the governor continues to lie and denigrate that work.”

Feb. 7 video: Oklahoma governor addresses Supreme Court McGirt decision

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.