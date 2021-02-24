 Skip to main content
Gov. Stitt appoints secretary of economic administration

  Updated
Jennifer Grigsby, tapped by Gov. Kevin Stitt for a new Cabinet role, will oversee more than 20 state agencies including the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the State Auditor and Inspector.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has added another Cabinet position to oversee more than 20 state agencies.

Jennifer Grigsby was appointed as secretary of economic administration with oversight of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the State Auditor and Inspector.

"As a native Oklahoman and lifelong resident, I am passionate about the advancement of our state," Grisgby said in a statement. "I look forward to serving the people of Oklahoma by applying my corporate leadership experience to make state government more efficient and work better for taxpayers.”

Grigsby’s nomination goes to the Senate for confirmation.

"Her work ethic, drive for excellence and determination to move Oklahoma forward will have an immediate, positive impact," Stitt said.

Grigsby is on the board of directors of CrossFirst Bankshares, a Kansas-based bank holding company. She served as CFO of Ascent Resources from 2015 until her retirement in 2020. Prior to that, she spent almost 19 years with Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Grigsby holds a bachelor's in accounting from Oklahoma State University.

