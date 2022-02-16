Gov. Stitt appoints physician to Oklahoma Health Care Authority board

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority board, left with no physician members since September, has a new appointee with experience as a family doctor.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced Dr. Corey Finch will be appointed to the board of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that administers the state's Medicaid program.
“Dr. Corey Finch is a talented physician and a dedicated servant leader,” Stitt said in a news release. “I am glad to appoint him to the OHCA Board and have every confidence he will serve Oklahomans well as we work to improve health outcomes across our state.”
The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Stanley Hupfeld, an appointee of then-Gov. Mary Fallin.
Last fall Stitt had removed two of his appointees, both physicians, from the board without explanation. They were replaced by Susan Dell’Osso, a communications and marketing specialist, and Gino DeMarco, a retired oil and gas executive who served as Stitt’s PPE czar in the early days of the pandemic.
Lawmakers in 2019 gave Stitt more authority over boards and commissions, including the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. A bill from Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, seeks to restore the requirement that at least two of the governor’s appointees must be consumers of the state Medicaid system and at least one must be licensed to practice medicine in Oklahoma.
Finch has been serving as chief medical officer for Long Term Care Specialists, which services 200 facilities in Oklahoma. He is a family physician with experience in several areas including primary care, emergency medicine and hospital inpatient care, according to the news release.
Finch graduated from Howard University College of Medicine, completed his internship at Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center General Surgery Program, and his residency at Eglin Family Medicine Residency.
"I appreciate the opportunity Gov. Stitt has given me to serve the people of Oklahoma,” Finch said in a statement. “As a physician, I intend to provide a practical perspective of how the board's decisions will impact clinicians and patients. A healthy Oklahoma leads to a productive Oklahoma, and I believe top 10 health outcomes are achievable for our state.”
Finch served as an enlisted soldier in the Army and as a physician in the Air Force, including two active-duty stints at Tinker Air Force Base in 2006-2008 and 2011-2014, according to the release.