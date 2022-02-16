Gov. Stitt appoints physician to Oklahoma Health Care Authority board

Lawmakers in 2019 gave Stitt more authority over boards and commissions, including the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. A bill from Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, seeks to restore the requirement that at least two of the governor’s appointees must be consumers of the state Medicaid system and at least one must be licensed to practice medicine in Oklahoma.​

Finch has been serving as chief medical officer for Long Term Care Specialists, which services 200 facilities in Oklahoma. He is a family physician with experience in several areas including primary care, emergency medicine and hospital inpatient care, according to the news release.

Finch graduated from Howard University College of Medicine, completed his internship at Georgetown University/Washington Hospital Center General Surgery Program, and his residency at Eglin Family Medicine Residency.