Gov. Stitt appoints financial executive Cary Baetz to OSU regents board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday the appointment of financial executive Cary Baetz to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents.

“Simply put, Cary Baetz gets things done,” Stitt said. “He is passionate about Oklahoma State University and his strategic executive experience will be very valuable as we make sure OSU students are obtaining the skills and degrees they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Since 2017, Baetz has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Berry Corp., where he is also a member of the board of directors.

He joined Berry after serving as the CFO and treasurer for Seventy Seven Energy Inc., a domestic oil field services company.

“I’m both honored and thankful for this opportunity that Governor Stitt has afforded me to serve my alma mater,” Baetz said.

Baetz graduated in 1986 from Oklahoma State University, where he studied finance and accounting. He then earned his master’s with a concentration in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Baetz and his wife, Treca Baetz, live in Oklahoma City and have two adult children, Madison and Max.

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Baetz will succeed Calvin Anthony and serve an eight-year term that expires April 4, 2030.

040722-tul-nws-baetz-cary

Baetz
