Gov. Stitt announces new secretary of state, resignation of budget secretary

Stitt hired Bingman in August to advise him on legislative policy — a role the former state senator will continue in his new position. A member of Creek Nation, Bingman replaces former secretary of state Michael Rogers, who resigned last week.

“Senator Bingman is a natural choice to be our next Secretary of State,” Stitt said in a statement. “It has been clear since he joined our team that he is respected by our colleagues in the Legislature and Oklahomans across the state. His wisdom, calm demeanor and understanding of the legislative process will continue to benefit our state in his new role.”