Gov. Stitt and Joy Hofmeister win their primaries and head toward November general election

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt easily avoided a runoff and secured the Republican nomination for a second term on Tuesday.

“Just four years ago today, we did the impossible,” Stitt told supporters at a watch party. “Many of you in this room helped me as a total political outsider emerge from a crowded primary.

“It was such a hard-fought campaign, but we listened to Oklahomans and we traveled the state. We created a plan to jumpstart Oklahoma’s turnaround and campaign on a vision to claim our rightful place as a top ten state.”

He said the turnaround is working.

“The needle is moving in the right direction,” Stitt said. “Thank you so much for believing in this movement. Together we have ended politics as usual.”

Stitt had nearly 69% of the vote in nearly complete results late Tuesday, while Joel Kintsel had about 14%. Mark Sherwood was at about 13%, while Moira McCabe received around 3%.

Meanwhile, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister easily defeated former state Sen. Connie Johnson to secure the Democratic nomination.

From her watch party in Oklahoma City, Hofmeister said she was humbled and excited to earn the Democratic nomination for governor.

She said she is running a grass-roots campaign whose momentum will carry her into November.

“My pledge tonight is I will fight like hell for the future of our state,” she said.

Hofmeister had received 61% of the vote in nearly complete results late Tuesday to Johnson’s 39%.

Hofmeister switched from Republican to Democrat with an eye toward running against Stitt in the general election. She is term limited as state superintendent.

Johnson was making her second attempt at governor.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Stitt and Hofmeister will face Libertarian Natalie Bruno and former state Sen. Dr. Ervin Yen, who switched from Republican to independent to run.

Yen, a cardiac anesthesiologist, has been critical of Stitt’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

Both Kintsel, who took a leave of absence from running the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and Hofmeister campaigned on eliminating corruption, citing scandals that occurred during Stitt’s administration.

“It is time to put an end to self-dealing and cronyism,” Hofmeister said. “Stitt said he would run this state like a business, but by his own standards, the business of Oklahomans is failing.

“Stitt wants to divide us. He pits neighbor against neighbor, but we can rise up and say enough is enough.”

Hofmeister also clashed with Stitt on education issues, criticizing his support for school vouchers. Hofmeister has been working to resolve the teacher shortage in the state.

Stitt campaigned on creating jobs, increasing the state’s savings accounts and making Oklahoma a top ten state.

He also supports the elimination of abortion and supports the Second Amendment. One of his first acts in office was to sign into law a constitutional-carry bill.

Jillian Taylor and Alexia Aston contributed to this story.

