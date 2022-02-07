Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State promises more for less

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't exactly promise a chicken in every pot during his fourth annual State of the State address on Monday, but he did suggest the possibility of six-figure teacher salaries, more state financial support of private schools, and new, smoother and wider roads, all while cutting or eliminating the state's two primary revenue sources.
"Now is the time for big, bold decisions," Stitt said near the end of the 50-minute speech.
State of the State addresses are usually more about big, bold statements than devilish details, but with virtually complete control of state government, Republicans can do just about whatever they want during the legislative session that began Monday.
For Stitt, that includes radical changes to the education system and a 10-year, $13 billion road-building program.
"Oklahomans have elected the largest (Republican) supermajority in state history," said Stitt. "We have a very clear mandate to enact strong conservative policies that protect liberty."
The extent to which legislative leaders' priorities mesh with those outlined by Stitt in Monday's address and the fiscal year budget proposal he submitted to House and Senate leaders remains to be seen.
Stitt laid out four "checkpoints" for the coming session and year, but really there were five; he actually began his speech with another attack on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision.
McGirt solidified tribal sovereignty in the state and gives the federal government and Indian nations more law enforcement and judicial responsibility and the state less authority in those areas. By moving it ahead of his legislative agenda, Stitt indicated the significance he gives the matter.
"Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes," he said, echoing previous statements. "Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice."
Stitt's attempts to overture McGirt or neutralize it have further strained his already frosty relations with the state's 39 tribes. Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and two other Muscogee officials, present at the invitation of Speaker Charles McCall, sat stonily through Stitt's speech and appeared to be the only tribal nation officials present.
Afterward, Hill accused Stitt of "playing Chicken Little" and "throw(ing) himself down kicking and screaming."
"I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear," said Hill.
In truth, the Legislature would seem to have little role in Stitt's fight with the tribes, and he said as much before proceeding to lay out a legislative agenda and his "checkpoints."
Those checkpoints include drastic changes to public education, “protecting Oklahomans and our way of life,” making the state more “business friendly,” and government innovation.
Each of those categories included many proposals, but common themes included essentially dismantling public education as it now exists by “aligning” the entire system, adopting a financial system in which every child in the state is allotted a set amount of state money to be spent on K-12 education however the parents or guardians see fit, and “rewarding” public colleges and universities that produce more graduates in certain fields.
Stitt says he also has a plan to pay some teachers “six figures” to keep them in the classroom.
Stitt did not address the on-going Epic Charter Schools scandal, in which founders are accused of misspending millions of dollars, but he did say money should go to classrooms, “not into the pockets of bureaucrats.”
His budget does not include additional money for common or higher education or career tech.
Stitt came out in favor of eliminating the state sales tax on groceries, which has previously been a Democrat-backed proposal. Doing so would cost the state an estimated $280 million a year.
Stitt also proposed implementing a reduction or phase out of income taxes based on state revenue.
Sales and income taxes are by far the state’s two largest revenue sources.
Stitt zeroed in on medical marijuana, saying Oklahomans did not know what they were voting on when they OK'd its legalization in 2018, and he cast aspersions on the initiative and petition process that allows citizens to put issues to statewide votes.
Oklahoma’s experiment with medical marijuana has created significant problems for law enforcement and residents who have seen property values skyrocket because of the proliferation of grow operations.
“Drug cartels, organized crime and foreign bad actors have no place in Oklahoma,” said Stitt.
A call for $13 billion worth of highway improvements appears to be largely tied to Oklahoma’s turnpike system, which means much of the cost would be covered by bonds underwritten by tolls.
The state is also in line to receive significant federal infrastructure funding.
Stitt touted his success in attracting and retaining businesses, and he introduced Canoo founder Tony Aquila in the gallery. He also bragged about keeping the state “open” through most of the COVID-19 pandemic and said his administration had kept “schools open longer than any in the country.”
He did mention the state’s relatively high COVID-19 mortality and infection rates and the resulting strain on Oklahoma health care facilities.
In his discussion of the McGirt decision, Stitt highlighted the case of Billy Lord, an 11-year-old Wagoner boy who was killed by a drunken driver in 2013.
The driver, Richard Ray Roth, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Last fall, the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned that decision because Billy was a tribal citizen and his death occurred in Indian Country.
Almost all cases overturned by McGirt have been taken up by federal or tribal authorities, but some, like this one, are in limbo while the case is on appeal.
Roth remains in prison pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to court documents.
Despite heightened security, two people identified as Cheyenne Morgan, 30, and Kelsey Cooper, 28, managed to create a brief disturbance in the House chamber while Stitt was speaking. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the two were charged with disturbing state business after they allegedly tried to unfurl a banner from the east gallery.
A similar incident occurred during then-Gov. Mary Fallin’s State of the State speech four years ago.
Oklahoma City firefighters removed several banners critical of Stitt from an oil derrick on the Capitol grounds. They apparently were attached during the night or early Monday.
During and after the speech, abortion “abolitionists” chanted and sang hymns outside the House chamber. The movement advocates ignoring federal laws or court decisions protecting abortion rights.