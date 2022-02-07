Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State promises more for less

Stitt laid out four "checkpoints" for the coming session and year, but really there were five; he actually began his speech with another attack on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision.

McGirt solidified tribal sovereignty in the state and gives the federal government and Indian nations more law enforcement and judicial responsibility and the state less authority in those areas. By moving it ahead of his legislative agenda, Stitt indicated the significance he gives the matter.

"Oklahoma has been robbed of the authority to prosecute crimes," he said, echoing previous statements. "Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice."

Stitt's attempts to overture McGirt or neutralize it have further strained his already frosty relations with the state's 39 tribes. Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and two other Muscogee officials, present at the invitation of Speaker Charles McCall, sat stonily through Stitt's speech and appeared to be the only tribal nation officials present.

Afterward, Hill accused Stitt of "playing Chicken Little" and "throw(ing) himself down kicking and screaming."

"I have no tolerance for his continued ignorance of the facts and his sowing of false fear," said Hill.