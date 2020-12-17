Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of digital transformation indicted

The state's multicounty grand jury has indicted Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of digital transformation and administration.
Grand jurors issued the indictment Thursday charging David Ostrowe with a felony — attempted bribery of an official.
He is accused of directing Oklahoma Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt or "appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld."
The company was identified in the indictment as JCG Futures LLC. A former state senator, Jason Smalley, told a state investigator he paid the delinquent tax on that business but believed the penalties and interest were excessive. He said he approached Sen. Roger Thompson for assistance.
