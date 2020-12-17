 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of digital transformation indicted

Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of digital transformation indicted

{{featured_button_text}}
David Ostrowe

 David Ostrowe.

 Chris Landsberger The Oklahoman

The state's multicounty grand jury has indicted Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of digital transformation and administration.

Grand jurors issued the indictment Thursday charging David Ostrowe with a felony — attempted bribery of an official.

He is accused of directing Oklahoma Tax Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt or "appropriations to the Oklahoma Tax Commission would be withheld."

The company was identified in the indictment as JCG Futures LLC. A former state senator, Jason Smalley, told a state investigator he paid the delinquent tax on that business but believed the penalties and interest were excessive. He said he approached Sen. Roger Thompson for assistance.

Read the rest of the story at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription 

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News