Gov. Kevin Stitt, tribal leaders not meeting as McGirt rhetoric hits boiling point

“His failure again to work with the 39 tribes across the state of Oklahoma is creating chaos and uncertainty in the state,” Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said. “People in the state of Oklahoma like unity. They want to know we’re aligned strategically.”

Past Oklahoma governors were willing to sit down with tribes to work through issues and discuss how to pool resources for positive change, Batton said.

“Instead, this has been a governor that is very divisive and that separates us in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

In a statement, Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison said the governor has an open door to discussions with Oklahoma’s tribes, but she did not respond to specific questions seeking details about when the governor had met with tribal leaders and whether such meetings are a priority.

“This is not an issue of tribes versus Kevin Stitt, rather the governor and tribal leaders have a fundamental dispute over whether or not McGirt was correctly decided,” she said. “The sovereignty of the state of Oklahoma is at stake and there is no more critical issue.”

Divide between state, tribes deepens