Gov. Kevin Stitt travels to Azerbaijan to expand partnerships with state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt landed Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, for a weeklong trip to promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with the country.

U.S. Ambassador Earle Litzenberger greeted Stitt at the airport and escorted him to the U.S. Embassy for a ceremony to raise the Oklahoma flag.

The Oklahoma National Guard established the first official relationship between Oklahoma and Azerbaijan through the State Partnership Program in 2002.

The relationship expanded in 2019 when a delegation from Azerbaijan visited Oklahoma for the Oklahoma-Azerbaijan Agricultural Forum.

The relationship between the two will be expanded during this trip when Oklahoma State University and Azerbaijan State Agricultural University finalize a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop academic programs and facilitate student and faculty exchanges.

“I am honored to accept President Ilham Aliyev’s invitation to visit Azerbaijan and look forward to productive meetings with his administration on ways we can continue to work together,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma and Azerbaijan have a shared focus on energy, agriculture, and innovation, and I am excited to explore this country and meet the Azerbaijani people.”

Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard, arrived in Baku earlier. Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Scott Mueller will arrive later in the week.