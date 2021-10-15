 Skip to main content
Gov. Kevin Stitt taps appeals court judge as new general counsel
Gov. Kevin Stitt taps appeals court judge as new general counsel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday the selection of Trevor Pemberton as his general counsel.

He replaces Jason Reese.

"Trevor’s character and legal expertise are unmatched, and his willingness to leave what is essentially a lifetime appointment showcases his commitment to serving Oklahomans in this new role,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in his ability to succeed and look forward to welcoming him to the team."

“Although it has been a tremendous honor to serve all Oklahomans as a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals and as an Oklahoma County District Court judge, I am ecstatic to join Governor Stitt’s vision and team,” said Pemberton. “Governor Stitt and I share a heart for the Lord and an unceasing passion to advance our great State, and I am humbled to serve as the Governor’s new general counsel.”

Prior to being selected as general counsel, Pemberton was serving the state, through the governor’s appointment, as a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

In addition, Pemberton has served as chief district judge of the Oklahoma County Juvenile Division beginning in May 2019. He was a district judge for Oklahoma County from January 2018 to May 2019 and a special district judge for Oklahoma County from May 2017 to January 2018.

Before taking the bench, Pemberton was in private practice from 2008 to 2017 and worked at firms including Foliart, Huff, Ottaway & Bottom; Mulinix, Ogden, Hall, Andrews & Ludlam; and, Hayes Magrini & Gatewood.

Pemberton earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2005 and his law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law, where he graduated Cum Laude, in 2008.​

