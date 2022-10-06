Gov. Kevin Stitt signs most of $1 billion in federal, state funding bills, vetoes three

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed 17 bills from last week's special legislative session before a Wednesday night deadline, vetoed three, and allowed four others to become law without his signature.

The vetoed bills would have appropriated $10 million for grants to local arts organizations affected by COVID-19; $8.2 million to upgrade OETA's broadcast equipment, including its emergency alert system; and $6 million for regional emergency management centers.

In each case, Stitt's veto message said the expenditures lacked clear, strategic value.

It was unclear Thursday whether the Legislature would attempt to override the vetoes or if the expenditures might be taken up in the regular legislative session that begins Feb. 6.

The state has until the end of 2024 to obligate American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The bills Stitt did sign appropriate more than $1 billion from ARPA and state sources, including $20 million for drought relief from state disaster funds and $100.35 million for airports from the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund.

The latter appropriation includes $20 million for a new control tower at Tulsa International Airport.

Other Tulsa-area projects receiving final approval include:

• $50 million for an OSU Center for Health Sciences laboratory in Tulsa, probably adjacent to the OSU Medical Center downtown.

• $50 million for a water treatment facility and other improvements in far east Tulsa.

• $38 million for a new mental hospital near the Veterans Affairs hospital under construction on the west side of downtown.

• $20 million for expansion of the University of Oklahoma's Stephenson Cancer Center into northeastern Oklahoma.

The four bills not signed by Stitt included a $6.2 million appropriation for the state courts system and set up the framework for administering and dispensing ARPA funds.

Under the Oklahoma Constitution, those bills become law without the governor's signature.

“It is my hope that these one-time funds will help us move the needle in integral areas like improving crumbling infrastructure, addressing the opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband services across Oklahoma to get us closer to becoming a Top Ten state,” Stitt said in a written statement.

The Legislature essentially wrested control of the ARPA funds from Stitt last spring after he failed to act on several of its recommendations for the money. The ARPA bills passed the Legislature by wide margins, usually with bipartisan support.

