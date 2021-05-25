Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will sign bill aimed to help charter, public schools with low revenue

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said he will sign a measure that helps traditional public and charter schools that have low or no revenue from property taxes.
Senate Bill 229 provides up to $38.5 million in medical marijuana taxes for a building fund to benefit brick-and-mortar charter schools and traditional districts with below-average property taxes.
The bulk of the funds would go to public schools.
The measure was designed to defuse a legal dispute between the state board of education and individual districts over the board’s decision last month to give charter schools access to property tax-fed building funds in apparent contradiction to state law.
The board on Monday reversed that decision contingent on Stitt’s signing of Senate Bill 229 and the Oklahoma Public Charter School’s Association dropping a 2017 lawsuit and all future legal claims against the board and the State Department of Education.
Stitt indicated he would sign the measure during a news conference to tout what Republican lawmakers and he had done this year for education. The news conference was packed with students.
Stitt said historic education reform had been passed this session.
Measures included funding changes and making it easier for students to transfer.
It also included increasing the cap to $50 million for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program, which provides incentives to those who donate to public or private schools. Money can be used on innovative programs or for scholarships to private schools.
It is designed to give middle and low-income families with more education options, Stitt said.
“When the legislative session began, we crafted policies to give you the best chance to get the best education,” Stitt said to the students. “Because we knew that education was not a one-size-fits-all. You and your parents should have the freedom to attend the best school for you, regardless of your zip code or where you live.
“And where ever you go, the money should follow you,” Stitt said. “In Oklahoma, we fund students, not systems.”
The session also included the passage and signing of a bill that says a school can’t teach that one race or sex is superior to another race or sex, Stitt said.
Stitt said he signed the budget that includes a record $3.2 billion for public education.
“This is the single greatest year for education in the history of the state of Oklahoma and it was all accomplished this year,” said House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said the “historic” investment still leaves Oklahoma in last place for per-student spending in the region.
“Public schools continue to be under funded because the Oklahoma Legislature would rather give tax cuts and credits to corporations than properly fund public education,” she said.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, disagreed with Republicans that it was an education turnaround.
“Under the Governor’s watch, Oklahoma is actively taking money for our public school system and turning around to give it to corporations and the wealthiest folks in the state,” he said.
The budget agreement included a reduction in the corporate income tax rate to 4 percent from 6 percent and a .25 percent drop in the state income tax.