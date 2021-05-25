Gov. Kevin Stitt says he will sign bill aimed to help charter, public schools with low revenue

Stitt said historic education reform had been passed this session.

Measures included funding changes and making it easier for students to transfer.

It also included increasing the cap to $50 million for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program, which provides incentives to those who donate to public or private schools. Money can be used on innovative programs or for scholarships to private schools.

It is designed to give middle and low-income families with more education options, Stitt said.

“When the legislative session began, we crafted policies to give you the best chance to get the best education,” Stitt said to the students. “Because we knew that education was not a one-size-fits-all. You and your parents should have the freedom to attend the best school for you, regardless of your zip code or where you live.

“And where ever you go, the money should follow you,” Stitt said. “In Oklahoma, we fund students, not systems.”

The session also included the passage and signing of a bill that says a school can’t teach that one race or sex is superior to another race or sex, Stitt said.

Stitt said he signed the budget that includes a record $3.2 billion for public education.