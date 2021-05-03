Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds COVID-19 state of emergency

Oklahoma will no longer be in a state of emergency on Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday evening.

The executive order he issued declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency will be rescinded in an executive order Stitt signed Monday to go into effect Tuesday.

Stitt said in a video message that his decision was based in part on Oklahoma’s seven-day average of new cases going down 94% from its peak and now being among the lowest in the country, as well as on data that show COVID-related hospitalizations are down over 90%.

“My promise has always been to make decisions based on the data in our state, not what’s happening anywhere else,” Stitt said.

The governor also said his decision to rescind the state of emergency was made possible by the “collective actions taken by Oklahomans over the past year.”

“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” he said. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now.”

