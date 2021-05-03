Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds COVID-19 state of emergency

Oklahoma will no longer be in a state of emergency on Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday evening.
The executive order he issued declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency will be rescinded in an executive order Stitt signed Monday to go into effect Tuesday.
Stitt said in a video message that his decision was based in part on Oklahoma’s seven-day average of new cases going down 94% from its peak and now being among the lowest in the country, as well as on data that show COVID-related hospitalizations are down over 90%.
“My promise has always been to make decisions based on the data in our state, not what’s happening anywhere else,” Stitt said.
The governor also said his decision to rescind the state of emergency was made possible by the “collective actions taken by Oklahomans over the past year.”
“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” he said. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now.”
Stitt said more Oklahomans are getting the COVID-19 vaccination and that the State Department of Health reports that more than 2.5 million doses have been administered in Oklahoma.
“Our kids are safely back in school; our businesses are open and thriving; and our unemployment rate is better than the national average,” Stitt said.
“Back in February, I cast the vision that we would get our summer back. Oklahoma, now’s the time. Thank you for everything you’ve done and the sacrifices you’ve made to get us through this together.”
The state of emergency has gone through several changes over the course of the pandemic.
Stitt’s February order removed spacing requirements for restaurants and bars, which were then allowed to stay open past 11 p.m.
Under the amended order in March, people were no longer required to wear masks on state property or in state-owned buildings.
The March order also removed the 50% capacity limit for public gatherings and youth sporting events.
The most recent amended order from April — the one being rescinded — still required hospitals and physician clinics to report their daily COVID-19 numbers and hospital bed data to the State Department of Health and local health departments.