Gov. Kevin Stitt lends almost $2 million to his reelection campaign in October

Money and mudballs and are flying, endorsements — one surprising, one not — are being toted up, and absentee ballots are already arriving at election board offices as Oklahomans enter the final week before the Nov. 8 general election.

On Monday, it was learned that Gov. Kevin Stitt has put almost $2 million of his own money into his reelection campaign in the past few weeks, despite having raised more than $8.4 million from other sources.

Stitt, a Republican who became wealthy in the mortgage lending business, spent $5 million of his own money in winning his first term four years ago but had not reached into his own pocket this time until Oct. 7, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday.

Stitt's Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, doesn't have his money, but she did get a surprising endorsement Monday from former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, a Republican from Oklahoma.

The endorsement, in a 30-second video, was released not by Hofmeister but by the dark money independent expenditure organization Imagine This Oklahoma.

A state hero who starred at quarterback for the University of Oklahoma and became the first and still only Black statewide official when he was elected to the Corporation Commission in 1990, Watts says he's voting for Hofmeister because "all this scandal and corruption is just too much."

As it happens, Watts is a director of Oklahoma City's Paycom Inc. Paycom's president and chief executive officer, Chad Richison, is known not to be a Stitt fan, and Stitt has said he suspects Richison of being behind much of the dark money that's been spent against him.

Stitt came out with his own high-level endorsement on Monday, from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and announced last Wednesday rallies featuring Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Tulsa.

Hofmeister has a series of five smaller events scheduled around Tulsa and Bartlesville the same day.

Meanwhile, attack ads — some paid for with campaign funds, some not — continued to bombard the electorate with an array of sometimes scurrilous claims about Stitt, Hofmeister and other candidates on the general election ballot.

More than $2 million has been spent independently of candidate campaigns, according to state and federal reports. That doesn't include money spent on behalf of Stitt by organizations such as the Republican Governors' Association or against him by some using such names as Leadership Action Fund.

Oklahoma Ethics Commission filings over the past few days show that Stitt loaned his campaign $1 million on Oct. 7 and another $985,000 on Friday.

Aside from the loans, Stitt's campaign listed contributions of almost $2.2 million for the Aug. 8-Oct. 24 reporting period. Separately, the campaign filed what are called Continuing Reports of Contributions totaling $122,100 for money received since Oct. 24.

Hofmeister had not filed her preelection report by early Monday evening but had filed three continuing reports with contributions totaling $53,500.

Hofmeister's campaign had until midnight Monday night to submit the preelection report.

Stitt's campaign listed expenditures of just under $3.1 million for the most recent reporting period and almost $8.4 million for the course of the campaign.

It listed cash on hand of a little over $1 million, slightly more than the amount of the Oct. 7 loan. The cash on hand figure does not include the second loan or receipts from the continuing contribution reports.

Congressional candidates, who answer to the Federal Election Commission, also filed preelection reports late last week. Those contained no big surprises.

About $290,000 in independent federal expenditures on Oklahoma races were reported, with more than $200,000 of that spent on behalf of 2nd District Congressman and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Markwayne Mullin.

Almost all of that came through the dark money Defend Us PAC, which was used to help Gentner Drummond defeat incumbent John O'Connor in the Republican Oklahoma attorney general primary in June and which reported spending more than $200,000 on Drummond's behalf in the upcoming general election.

Defund Us operates on a national level but appears to have ties to Republican strategist Fount Holland's Oklahoma-based Campaign Advocacy Management Professionals.

