Gov. Kevin Stitt, family are back in Oklahoma after New Mexico vacation during weather emergency
Gov. Kevin Stitt, family are back in Oklahoma after New Mexico vacation during weather emergency

  • Updated
021621-tul-nws-okgovernor-p1

Gov. Kevin Stitt, shown here at his State of the State address earlier this month, has returned from a family vacation in New Mexico after declaring a state of emergency in Oklahoma due to predicted severe winter weather.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt was on a family vacation in New Mexico after declaring a state of emergency in Oklahoma on Friday due to predicted severe winter weather.

Stitt and his family have since returned safely to Oklahoma, a spokeswoman for the governor said Monday.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to specific questions about when Stitt and his family left for New Mexico or how they traveled to the neighboring state. The governor’s ski trip was first reported by local blog The Lost Ogle.

“Like many Oklahomans, Governor Stitt worked remotely this weekend while on a previously planned trip to New Mexico with his family and has since returned safely to Oklahoma,” said spokeswoman Carly Atchison. “The experts at ODEMHS (Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security), ODOT (Oklahoma Department of Transportation) and OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol), as well as other state and local agencies, are doing an incredible job keeping Oklahomans safe and informed.”

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

