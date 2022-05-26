 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for special session of Legislature for 'real tax reform'

Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured in a screenshot from his YouTube channel during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. 

 Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he is calling lawmakers back into special session to provide "real tax relief" to Oklahomans after vetoing portions of the state budget agreement.

Stitt is seeking a 0.25% reduction in the 4.75% personal income tax rate and elimination of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

“This will save the average Oklahoma family $453 each and every year,” the governor said at a Capitol news conference.

Stitt said he has vetoed House Bills 4473 and 4474, which provide for a $75 tax rebate for single filers and $150 for married couples.

He said the amount is not enough, adding that it would be federally taxed.

Inflation today is at 8.3%, a 40-year high, the governor said.

“Families need real relief right now,” he said. “That is what I intend to deliver for them.”

Stitt said he is also vetoing Senate Bill 1075, which eliminates a 1.25% tax on vehicles, adding it provides relief for a limited population.

Stitt said he will call lawmakers back into session on June 13 to eliminate the state tax on groceries and reduce the income tax.

Lawmakers were poised to return Friday to the Capitol to consider veto overrides.

“If they do that, they own it,” Stitt said.

The governor said he would let the rest of the $9.8 billion budget go into law, but without his signature.

He said he was left out of budget negotiations.

“Let me be clear,” Stitt said. “This budget is not, was not an agreement. Agreement requires negotiations, requires consensus. Negotiations did not happen in this year’s budget.”

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the House “will respond to the governor’s many inaccurate and misleading statements in due course." 

Stitt said was pleased with some aspects of the budget, such as raises for law enforcement.

“We will always back the blue in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

In addition, there will be some generational investments for economic development.

The budget also calls for more money for Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor to “fight back against the (President Joe) Biden administration,” Stitt said.

Stitt said backroom budget deals between lobbyists and lawmakers are not in the state’s best interest. That is why he said he using his line-item veto on Senate Bill 1052 that required taxpayers to foot the bill for pay increases at private prisons, benefitting out-of-state private companies.

Lawmakers must adjourn the regular session by 5 p.m. Friday.​

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

