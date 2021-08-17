Gov. Kevin Stitt blames Biden for Afghanistan 'nightmare'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday blamed President Joe Biden for the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and the country quickly fell to the Taliban.

Stitt in a video on Monday said Biden got caught flat-footed and didn’t have a plan in place.

“His decision has led directly to the nightmare playing out in Afghanistan,” Stitt said in a written statement after Biden held a news conference on Monday explaining his decision to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Stitt said he was proud of Oklahomans who had served.

“My heart especially goes out to our 49 Gold Star Families — those who paid the ultimate price,” Stitt said. “Your sacrifices were not made in vain and they will not be forgotten. Our American service members did their duty and they did it well.”​

The entire text of Stitt's comments are as follows:

My fellow Oklahomans —

I wanted to take a minute to share my thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan.