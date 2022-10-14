 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Steven Harpe to lead Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Steven Harpe to serve as Department of Corrections executive director on Thursday.

Previously, Harpe served as state chief operating officer, executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.

He has also previously served as chairman of the Board of Corrections as a Stitt appointee.

Harpe replaces Scott Crow, who announced his retirement as DOC executive director. Crow’s last day is Oct. 31.

“Steve has been a steadfast and loyal public servant to our state, and I am so proud of his dedication to bettering the lives of Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I am glad for his continued service and am eager to see his leadership and ingenuity positively impact another state agency.”

Before serving in state government, Harpe was chief information officer of Stitt’s Gateway Mortgage Group.

