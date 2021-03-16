Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Scott Williams to Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday he tapped Scott Williams to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

“I am thrilled that Scott Williams will soon join the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” Stitt said. “Scott is the perfect fit for this role. He is a true professional with decades of experience, shares my vision for a safer, more just Oklahoma and is committed to serving with excellence.”

Williams, of Edmond, will fill the vacancy left by the late Robert Gilliland.

Williams has served on several boards, including the Office of Juvenile Affairs, State Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice, Salt and Light Leadership Training and the OKC Black Justice Fund’s evaluation committee.

He also spent over 25 years in the criminal justice and mental health fields and served as a campus pastor at LifeChurch.

“I’m truly honored and grateful to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve as a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,” Williams said. “I’ve devoted more than 25 years of my career to the fields of mental health, criminal justice, education, ministry, and leadership consulting, and I have a genuine commitment to leaving a positive impact on the people, systems and organizations that I serve.