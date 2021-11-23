GOP hopeful Jackson Lahmeyer endorsed by Trump ally Roger Stone

Whether former President Donald Trump has an interest in Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer is unknown.

One thing that is clear, however, is that Lahmeyer and his campaign to oust GOP incumbent James Lankford are doing all they can to suggest that he might by lining up Trump associates.

The latest is Roger Stone, the long-time Republican operative who would be in prison, essentially on charges he lied to protect Trump, had Trump not pardoned him.

Stone appeared with Lahmeyer at a rally in Enid on Sunday and again Monday morning at a press conference/podcast recording on Tulsa’s outskirts.

“I am not someone who gives away his endorsement frivolously,” Stone said. “I would not be here if I did not believe Jackson Lahmeyer was someone of exceptional courage and integrity.”

Stone said he learned about Lahmeyer from retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who also has a Trump-related (and pardoned) felony on his resume, and businessman Clay Clark, who is closely aligned with Lahmeyer’s campaign.

Clark, in fact, has featured Lahmeyer, Flynn and Stone at a series of events around the country, and Monday’s appearance was for Clark’s podcast recorded at his business headquarters west of Jenks.