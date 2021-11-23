GOP hopeful Jackson Lahmeyer endorsed by Trump ally Roger Stone

Whether former President Donald Trump has an interest in Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer is unknown.
One thing that is clear, however, is that Lahmeyer and his campaign to oust GOP incumbent James Lankford are doing all they can to suggest that he might by lining up Trump associates.
The latest is Roger Stone, the long-time Republican operative who would be in prison, essentially on charges he lied to protect Trump, had Trump not pardoned him.
Stone appeared with Lahmeyer at a rally in Enid on Sunday and again Monday morning at a press conference/podcast recording on Tulsa’s outskirts.
“I am not someone who gives away his endorsement frivolously,” Stone said. “I would not be here if I did not believe Jackson Lahmeyer was someone of exceptional courage and integrity.”
Stone said he learned about Lahmeyer from retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who also has a Trump-related (and pardoned) felony on his resume, and businessman Clay Clark, who is closely aligned with Lahmeyer’s campaign.
Clark, in fact, has featured Lahmeyer, Flynn and Stone at a series of events around the country, and Monday’s appearance was for Clark’s podcast recorded at his business headquarters west of Jenks.
There may have been a time when political candidates avoided endorsements from people with felony convictions, but Lahmeyer says Flynn’s and Stone’s make them “living martyrs” for the grassroots GOP revolution he sees himself at the head of.
Stone and Flynn contend they did nothing wrong, with Stone saying Monday he had been “framed.”
Stone was convicted in 2019 of seven felonies related to obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering stemming from the Mueller investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign.
He was also issued a subpoena Monday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Stone says he knows nothing about that incident.
Stone said he did not know whether his endorsement might signal eventual support from Trump.
“He’s not handled, he’s not managed, he’s not given talking points by anyone,” Stone said, referring to Trump. “If he decides to come to Oklahoma or make an endorsement in the race, he’ll do that in his own good time. ... Anything beyond that, I don’t have any insight.”
Featured video: