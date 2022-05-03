GOP AG hopefuls O'Connor, Drummond dead even on fundraising

Cash contributions to Attorney General John O'Connor and his Republican primary challenger Gentner Drummond differed by less than $120, and less than $2,000 separated their total contributions through March 31, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports.

O'Connor, appointed to the position last summer by Gov. Kevin Stitt, reported cash receipts of $1,201,448.98 through the end of the reporting period, compared with $1,201,330.46 for Drummond.

Counting in-kind contributions, Drummond's totaled $1,214,548.98 to $1,212,970.81 for O'Connor.

Financial trends seemed to be favoring O'Connor, though. He reported total contributions of $421,368.84 for the first three months of 2022, and $879,611.59 in cash on hand.

Drummond reported $273,136.87 in first-quarter receipts and $121,880.14 in cash.

Attorney general is one of six statewide offices besides governor with a Republican primary, and one of two where a candidate is directly associated with Stitt.

The other is state superintendent of schools, where Stitt's education secretary Ryan Walters is in a three-way race with Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace and Peggs Superintendent John Cox.

Incumbent Joy Hofmeister is term-limited and running for governor as a Democrat.

While Walters has generated attention with pronouncements on several matters, including transgender bathrooms, the low-key Grace had the best fundraising through the first quarter. She reported $72,564.84 for the quarter and a total of $265,417.72.

Walters recorded $61,095.79 for the quarter and a total of $210,000.79.

Cox reported $38,370 for the quarter and $89,915 total, including $50,000 he loaned to himself.

Auditor and inspector, labor commissioner, corporation commissioner and treasurer also have GOP primaries.

There are no Democratic primaries except for governor, and none for Libertarians.

Finances are often a problem for down-ticket statewide races. Donors are generally less enthused than for top-of-the-ticket campaigns, and the candidates often have less name recognition. Even incumbents are usually not as widely known.

To date, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is the only non-gubernatorial candidate besides Drummond and O'Connor to have raised $1 million. Pinnell has two general election opponents — both unknowns — but no primary opponent.

Incumbent Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd has less than $70,000 in cash, but primary opponent Steven McQuillen doesn't seem to have even registered with the Ethics Commission. State law requires registration once a person has raised or spent $1,000.

Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has almost $175,000 on hand with two primary challengers, including term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts, who has a following among the GOP's anti-vaccination, stolen-election wing.

Neither Roberts nor the third Republican, Keith Swinton, filed first-quarter reports for labor commissioner, but Roberts did file one for his legislative campaign fund. It listed a balance of $13,553.36.

An office often overlooked by voters but not by donors is Corporation Commission. Its regulatory powers include oversight of oil and gas, utilities, pipelines, railroads and common carriers, and an opening for one of the three commissioner spots has attracted four Republicans, including term-limited state Sen. Kim David and former state Rep. Todd Thomsen.

David, who carried a good deal of legislation this session dealing with hydrogen power, reported total receipts of $321,650.98, including about $38,000 from her state Senate fund.

Thomsen didn't launch his campaign until mid-January, but he reported receipts of $120,600.

The other two Republicans, Justin Hornback of Broken Arrow and Harold Spradling of Cherokee, did not file first-quarter reports.

Term-limited state Rep. Todd Russ's campaign for state treasurer lists total receipts of $285,846.86, but $203,500 of that is listed as loans. Former state Sen. Clark Jolley reported total receipts of $162,637.12 and David Hooten, the Oklahoma County Clerk, was at $60,310.50.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.