Free speech at risk under new legislation, Oklahoma organizations say

Several Oklahoma organizations and nonprofits say legislation meant to tighten restrictions on protests will limit free speech and protect only certain citizens.

Most of the new legislation was introduced in response to demonstrations calling for police reform and racial justice after the death of George Floyd, and leaders of Oklahoma nonprofits said in a virtual roundtable discussion hosted Tuesday by the Black Wall Street Times that the bills will hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest and could even put them in danger.

Joshua Harris-Till with Moms Demand Action said no one will be spared from the bills’ reach, no matter the issues for which they advocate.

“Marginalized voices are often unheard, which is why they protest,” Harris-Till said. “Protesting is inconvenient and usually comes from an inconvenienced people.”

Harris-Till referenced the March 12 incident in which an announcer called the girls on the Norman High School basketball team a racist and derogatory slur as they kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police injustice.