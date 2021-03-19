Free speech at risk under new legislation, Oklahoma organizations say

Several Oklahoma organizations and nonprofits say legislation meant to tighten restrictions on protests will limit free speech and protect only certain citizens.
Most of the new legislation was introduced in response to demonstrations calling for police reform and racial justice after the death of George Floyd, and leaders of Oklahoma nonprofits said in a virtual roundtable discussion hosted Tuesday by the Black Wall Street Times that the bills will hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest and could even put them in danger.
Joshua Harris-Till with Moms Demand Action said no one will be spared from the bills’ reach, no matter the issues for which they advocate.
“Marginalized voices are often unheard, which is why they protest,” Harris-Till said. “Protesting is inconvenient and usually comes from an inconvenienced people.”
Harris-Till referenced the March 12 incident in which an announcer called the girls on the Norman High School basketball team a racist and derogatory slur as they kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police injustice.
“We know this goes back to Colin Kaepernick, who was told kneeling was a sign of respect, but they still were called the n-word, even in 2021, even though they are in high school,” Harris-Till said. “They are not protected from this, and I think that’s so indicative of what this legislation is trying to do.”
Harris-Till said the bills are targeting First Amendment rights and will hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest.
Some of the new bills that would protect drivers who hit protesters could encourage white supremacists to intentionally hit protesters, said Abby Henderson, advocacy counsel for the International Corporate Accountability Roundtable.
These bills are part of a national effort by Republican politicians across the country to eliminate protests on roadways, The Associated Press reported.
Oklahoma’s bills offering immunity to drivers who hit protesters is inspired by a May 31 demonstration during which Black Lives Matter protesters blocked Interstate 244 in Tulsa, authors of the bills said. A pickup pulling a horse trailer drove through the crowd, sending two people to the hospital.
“That (the bill) puts anyone, whether the protest spills out into the street or not, at risk of getting hit by a car and the chance the driver will get off scot-free,” Henderson said. “I can’t get past that.”
Nicole McAfee, policy director at the Oklahoma branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, said some bills will burden protesters at the Oklahoma Capitol by introducing new regulations.
In 2018, Oklahoma teachers across the state “walked out” and gathered at the Capitol to protest low education funding and a teacher shortage brought on by Oklahoma’s being ranked 49th in education in the country.
House Bill 1822 would add restrictions to protests on Capitol grounds, including prohibiting groups that would “obstruct sidewalks, walkways, or entrances and exits to buildings.”
“These bills are pointed at anyone who tries to speak up to their oppressor, whether it be educators who feel we went from being heroes to expendable within six months, or black and brown people,” said Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.
At the teacher walkout, a line of thousands of teachers, students and supporters, three to four people wide, walked around the Oklahoma state Capitol on the sidewalks, protesting the state’s funding level for public schools.
McAfee said nearly every recent protest at the state Capitol, including the teacher walkout, would have violated this bill.
“By creating these standards that folks are often likely to disrupt, it could create more interaction with law enforcement who now have statute to try and remove or criminalize folks,” she said.
House Bill 1822 would add regulations that could make protests “unlawful assemblies at the state Capitol, and HB 2095 and Senate Bill 806 would add “unlawful assemblies” and “riots” to Oklahoma’s RICO statute for prosecuting organized crime.
“It is antithetical to a protest to have the idea of criminal conspiracy around coming together to make your voice heard,” Henderson said.
She said these bills signal that lawmakers are willing to equate teachers, church groups, Second Amendment proponents and racial equality advocates to mobsters.
Instances like this could hinder protests that could actually make changes, such as the 2019 protests against the plan to house migrant children at Fort Sill Army Post in Lawton. Members of advocacy groups from across the country came together to protest housing the children at Fort Sill, and the plan was halted before any children were sent there.
“We closed an immigration camp through the power of protesting,” said Brenda Lozano, executive director of Dream Action Oklahoma, an immigrant-rights group and an organizer of the Fort Sill protests. “Our right to protest is grounded in our dignified humanity and our love of freedom of speech.”
She said freedom is under attack and needs to be protected.
“I know this content is heavy and discouraging,” Lozano said. “But you are on the side of freedom. Today, we rest and recover. Tomorrow we keep fighting for freedom.”
The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law has compiled a list of bills that would restrict the freedom to assemble, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3cZ8cMH.