Fraudulent text message to voter prompts alert from Oklahoma State Election Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax issued a voter alert Monday about a text message that was received by a voter that falsely claimed the voter’s polling place had changed.

The voter received the text on Friday, and a complaint has been referred to law enforcement.

After falsely advising the voter that her polling place had changed, the text message asked the voter to reply to the text to confirm her name. It then provided a phone number to call to be removed from the notification list.

The phone number provided in the text message reportedly is for a male escort service.

“Disinformation about the voting process is a real threat,” Ziraix said. “Voters should be very cautious about phone calls, emails, social media posts and text messages containing false information about elections and report suspicious communications to election officials immediately.”

Polling place changes are rare in Oklahoma. When they occur, affected voters are notified by their county election board through the U.S. mail.

“Election officials will never contact you by text message to tell you your polling place has changed,” Ziriax said.