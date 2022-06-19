Four Republicans vying for gubernatorial nomination

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Republicans are vying to unseat Gov. Kevin Stitt in the June 28 Republican primary.

Joel Kintsel, 46, took a leave of absence from running the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs to run for the post, his first shot at elective office.

Kintsel, of Oklahoma City, said Stitt has failed to work with the state’s American Indian tribes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

“He treats the tribes with such disrespect,” Kintsel said. “To me, a good leader sits down with tribal leaders and works on challenges.”

Stitt was unwilling to take care of veterans during the COVID pandemic, Kintsel said, adding that Stitt refused to provide personal protective equipment and other items despite getting millions of dollars for the state in federal CARES Act funds.

He said he is also concerned about a lack of leadership on the state’s medical marijuana issues.

Kintsel received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

He served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for nine years before joining the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He is a lieutenant colonel and is staff judge advocate for the 137th Special Operations Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

He also worked for 12 years as the state House parliamentarian.

“I understand how it all works,” Kintsel said of the legislative process. “I think the current governor slept through civics class.”

Mark Sherwood, 58, of Broken Arrow is also seeking the nomination.

Sherwood is a naturopathic doctor. He said he uses nutrition and healing modalities other than medicines. He served 24 years with the Tulsa Police Department, including 12 on the SWAT team.

He graduated from Berryhill High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Phillips University.

He said he is running because he saw a lack of leadership and knowledge about the Constitution and the GOP platform.

“This governor claims to be pro-life but yet will not openly support the abolition of abortion,” he said.

Stitt signed a measure last legislative session that effectively ends abortion in Oklahoma.

Sherwood also said the state needs to bring integrity back, adding that every time he sees a newspaper, it is reporting scandal after scandal in state government.

Moira McCabe, 40, of Oklahoma City said her occupation is home-schooling her child. She holds a GED. This is her first run for office.

She said she is concerned about the level of corruption in state government.

“Everything Stitt has touched needs to be audited,” she said. “It is going to be a mess.”

She opposes abortion and thinks birth control and emergency contraception should be more accessible.

In addition, she is concerned about hospital price gouging.

“A lot of people are afraid to go to the hospital because they can’t afford it,” she said.

McCabe also said inflation-relief proposals being talked about at the Capitol, such as a reduction in the top income tax rate and elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, are not enough.

Stitt, who declined requests for an interview for this article, is seeking a second term. He recently called lawmakers into a special session to provide more inflation relief for residents.

He has campaigned on his record of increasing the state’s savings account, his desire to make Oklahoma a top 10 state, running the state like a business, creating jobs and providing more school choice.

Stitt, a graduate of Oklahoma State University, founded Gateway Mortgage in 2000 in Tulsa.

<&rule>

Featured video: Oklahoma governor reelection campaign expands its financial advantage

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.