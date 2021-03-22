Former U.S. attorney to lead investigation into state Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former U.S. attorney will lead an investigation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday announced he had appointed Brian J. Kuester as a special counsel to investigate complaints his office continues to receive “about the manner in which the Pardon and Parole Board has conducted recent agency actions.”

“The role of the Attorney General’s Office at the Pardon and Parole Board is to represent the state in clemency hearings,” Hunter said in a press release. “Because of this role, and several of the specific allegations surrounding the board we have received, I determined it would be best to appoint an outside counsel to look at the claims. I have worked closely with Brian on several important issues and have the utmost confidence in him. I have no doubt that he will look at the accusations and dispatch a fair, reasonable legal conclusion.”

Kuester will work with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Ricky Adams and his agency on the investigation, according to the attorney general.

Kuester is a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and former district attorney for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. He currently works in private law practice.