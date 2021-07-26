Former Tulsa County judge Dana Kuehn appointed to state's high court

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced his appointment of Judge Dana L. Kuehn to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Kuehn is Stitt’s third appointment to the state’s high court. He previously appointed Justices Dustin P. Rowe and M. John Kane IV to the nine-member court.

Kuehn is the first woman to serve on both of the state’s high courts, previously serving on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

“Kuehn is a diligent public servant and is well versed in many complex areas of the law,” Stitt said. “I have every confidence in her ability to uphold and defend justice for Oklahomans.”

“As a lifelong Oklahoman, I feel such privilege for the opportunity to serve the state at this capacity,” Kuehn said. “I share the governor’s passion in making Oklahoma the best it can be and am eager to do so through the Supreme Court.”

Kuehn has served as an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge since 2017.

She was an Tulsa County associate district judge from 2006 to 2017.

She previously served as a Tulsa County assistant district attorney and as an associate attorney at Steidley and Neal.

Kuehn received a law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1996. Her bachelor’s degree is in political science from Oklahoma State University.