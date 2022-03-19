 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year has established a campaign for state superintendent of public instruction, a key race that so far has seen only Republican candidates.

