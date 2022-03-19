OKLAHOMA CITY — A Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year has established a campaign for state superintendent of public instruction, a key race that so far has seen only Republican candidates.
Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent
- Nuria Martinez-Keel The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recommendation to close the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center rather than make it an in-patient mental health and treatment center seemed to surprise Oklahoma's congressional delegation.
The governor commuted the sentence of Lawrence Anderson, who is accused of killing three after his release.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved to tighten financial oversight of charter schools with unanimous passage of major reform bills that would make numerous changes to virtual charter schools' governance and financial reporting. #oklaed
A bill that got through the House on Tuesday proposes to use blockchain technology to provide digital financial services outside regular banking system regulations — which largely exclude marijuana businesses — and monitor all aspects of a marijuana business, right down to utility usage and taxes.
She enters the race as a prohibitive underdog against whomever Republicans nominate in their primary and runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jim Inhofe.
Senate Bill 1624 would move administration from the State Department of Education to the Oklahoma Agriculture, Food and Forestry Department. #oklaed
Two Tulsans and one Creek County resident say in their lawsuit that the state Health Department recently rejected their attempts to amend their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities.
The race to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe could be decided in the June Republican primary or possibly an August runoff, leaving little time to put together a campaign.
“We were really shocked to hear (Gov. Stitt) say that unions should be opt-in, because Oklahoma has Right to Work and it is an opt-in state,” the president of a local teachers union said.
The former Oklahoma speaker of the House of Representatives announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate.