Former Stitt Cabinet secretary seeks $60 million for malicious prosecution

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Cabinet secretary for Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday filed notice of intent to sue the state and is seeking around $60 million for malicious prosecution, among other things.

“I was falsely charged with outrageous accusations purely to settle political scores,” said David Ostrowe, former Oklahoma secretary of digital transformation and administration.

After being on leave, Ostrowe resigned from the Cabinet post in October to pursue other interests.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned this summer and dismissed an attempted bribery charge against Ostrowe brought in December 2020 by the multicounty grand jury that Hunter oversaw. He left the door open to having his successor refile the charge, something that has not occurred.

According to the notice, the anticipated claims are against Hunter, Tax Commissioner Charles T. Prater, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and possibly others.

They may include malicious prosecution; abuse of process; libel; slander; fraud; professional negligence; negligent supervision; intentional infliction of emotional distress; deprivation of rights; and civil conspiracy.