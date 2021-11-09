Former state senator and tax commissioner Clark Jolley enters treasurer race

Edmond Republican Clark Jolley, a former state senator and until recently a state tax commissioner, is entering the race for state treasurer.

Jolley, 51, wants to succeed incumbent Randy McDaniel, who is not seeking reelection. State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, is also a candidate for the position.

"We need somebody in that job who knows what to do on the first day," Jolley said.

He said former state Sen. Mike Mazzei's dropping out of the race was an important factor in his own decision to run.

"I said, 'I've got to get in,'" Jolley said.

Jolley served in the state Senate from 2004 to 2016, the last five years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He was state secretary of finance during the final year of Gov. Mary Fallin's two terms and, before resigning last month, had been a state tax commissioner since 2017.

Tax commissioners serve six-year renewable terms and are appointed by the governor.

Jolley's current term expires in 2023.

"When I first ran for office, public finance was not what I thought about, but it's where my career has taken me," Jolley said.

Treasurer is one of Oklahoma's 11 elected state offices. Its responsibilities include receiving, managing and disbursing state funds, managing certain financial programs and operating the state's unclaimed property fund.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.