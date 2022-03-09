Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon expected to announce U.S. Senate candidacy

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon is expected to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate at a 1 p.m. Thursday press conference at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Shannon, 44, is expected to enter the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has tendered his resignation effective at the end of the current Congress with four years left on his term.

In 2013, Shannon became the first Black person to serve as Oklahoma speaker of the House. He resigned the position a little over a year later to enter the Republican primary to succeed U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, who submitted notice of his intention to retire in a manner similar to Inhofe.

Shannon ultimately lost in a runoff with then-Congressman James Lankford.

Since then, Shannon, who is also of Chickasaw ancestry, has been involved in banking while remaining active politically. He had been widely mentioned as a potential primary challenger to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Republican field to replace Inhofe officially includes 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former Inhofe Chief of Staff Luke Holland and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

Sources close to 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Wednesday that he is still contemplating a run.

​Former Congressman J.C. Watts reportedly gave the race serious consideration but ultimately decided against it.

Enid attorney Stephen Jones has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the special election process, arguing that Inhofe’s successor can’t be chosen until he actually leaves office.

Featured video: Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon testifies during Tulsa Race Massacre congressional hearing

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.