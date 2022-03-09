 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon expected to announce U.S. Senate candidacy

Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon is expected to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate at a 1 p.m. Thursday press conference at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Shannon, 44, is expected to enter the race to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who has tendered his resignation effective at the end of the current Congress with four years left on his term.

In 2013, Shannon became the first Black person to serve as Oklahoma speaker of the House. He resigned the position a little over a year later to enter the Republican primary to succeed U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, who submitted notice of his intention to retire in a manner similar to Inhofe.

Shannon ultimately lost in a runoff with then-Congressman James Lankford.

Since then, Shannon, who is also of Chickasaw ancestry, has been involved in banking while remaining active politically. He had been widely mentioned as a potential primary challenger to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Republican field to replace Inhofe officially includes 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former Inhofe Chief of Staff Luke Holland and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

Sources close to 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Wednesday that he is still contemplating a run.

​Former Congressman J.C. Watts reportedly gave the race serious consideration but ultimately decided against it.

Enid attorney Stephen Jones has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the special election process, arguing that Inhofe’s successor can’t be chosen until he actually leaves office.

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator's mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe's "body man," or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

