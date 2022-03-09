Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon expected to announce U.S. Senate candidacy

In 2013, Shannon became the first Black person to serve as Oklahoma speaker of the House. He resigned the position a little over a year later to enter the Republican primary to succeed U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, who submitted notice of his intention to retire in a manner similar to Inhofe.
Shannon ultimately lost in a runoff with then-Congressman James Lankford.
Since then, Shannon, who is also of Chickasaw ancestry, has been involved in banking while remaining active politically. He had been widely mentioned as a potential primary challenger to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The Republican field to replace Inhofe officially includes 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former Inhofe Chief of Staff Luke Holland and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.
Sources close to 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Wednesday that he is still contemplating a run.
Former Congressman J.C. Watts reportedly gave the race serious consideration but ultimately decided against it.
Enid attorney Stephen Jones has asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the special election process, arguing that Inhofe’s successor can’t be chosen until he actually leaves office.
Featured video: Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon testifies during Tulsa Race Massacre congressional hearing
U.S. Senate primary rep. candidate James Lankford along with his wife Cindy and daughters Jordan, 14 (left), and Hannah, 17, makes his acceptance speech after defeating T.W. Shannon, taken at his watch party at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., taken on June 24,2014. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.