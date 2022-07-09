Former President Trump endorses Markwayne Mullin for Senate seat

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed candidate Markwayne Mullin for the U.S. Senate race.

"Congressman Markwayne Mullin is running to represent the Great State of Oklahoma in the United States Senate," Trump said in a press release. "I won Oklahoma twice, by record margins, and Markwayne will be doing the same thing for many years to come."

Mullin is currently the congressman for Oklahoma's 2nd district and in a runoff with former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon for the GOP nomination to fill retiring senator Jim Inhofe's seat. The runoff is Aug. 23.

"I am so honored to have President Trump's endorsement in our fight to defeat the radical left in the U.S. Senate." Mullin said in a tweet. "The fact that a kid from rural Oklahoma could earn the support of Donald J. Trump is truly humbling."