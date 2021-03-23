Former Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Tricia Everest appointed secretary of public safety

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced he appointed Tricia Everest as secretary of public safety.

She replaces Chip Keating.

If confirmed by the Senate, Everest will oversee over 55 agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Pardon and Parole Board.

“Tricia is a proven leader who has done a tremendous job over the last few years building successful relationships with law enforcement and delivering meaningful criminal justice reform for Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “I am confident Tricia’s wealth of experience and heartfelt passion for serving the state will translate into success in this role.”

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve in Governor Stitt’s Cabinet as secretary of public safety,” Everest said. “As a native Oklahoman, I am deeply committed to the success of our state, especially when it comes to protecting our citizens and our communities, and I am ready to get to work to carry out Governor Stitt’s vision for a safe and just Oklahoma.”

Everest is an Oklahoma City native and fourth generation Oklahoman. She received her bachelor’s from Vanderbilt University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.