Former Gov. Frank Keating resigns from well-known conservative group's board

The former governor also criticized the group for comments it has made that were critical of some current and former politicians, including former U.S. Rep. Dan Boren, Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.

“These are fellow citizens who are very good at what they do,” Keating said. “Give them a break and work together.”

He said the organization has been very critical and used uncomplimentary language about Republicans in the Legislature.

“You don’t do that,” Keating said. “I guess we are in the (President Donald) Trump era so we have to insult everybody. I just don’t feel that way.”

He said he thought OCPA was a conservative think tank that deserved a seat at the table.

“But you don’t make fun of other people’s views and attack them,” Keating said. “You sit down and explain why they are wrong. I think that culture is a culture of yesterday, and that is wrong.”

Although he thinks the staff at OCPA is extremely bright, “I think they need to have a courtesy course,” Keating said.

He said he still has good will and respect for the organization.