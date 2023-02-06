OKLAHOMA CITY — In his fifth State of the State address to the Oklahoma Legislature, Gov. Kevin Stitt cast a vision for the start of his second term in office.

In his 32-minute speech Monday, Stitt championed school choice, tax cuts and additional education reforms at a time when state coffers are flush with cash.

Here are the highlights from the governor’s speech:

Stitt continues push for school vouchers

The governor once again urged the GOP-led Oklahoma Legislature to expand school choice options in the state.

In his proposed executive budget, Stitt is asking for $130 million to provide school vouchers that would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to pay for their child’s private or home school education. Stitt unsuccessfully pushed for school vouchers last year.

The governor’s executive budget provides a starting point for funding negotiations with lawmakers.

Stitt said voters issued a mandate on school choice when they overwhelmingly reelected him in November.

“Parents spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids,” Stitt said.

Citing former Republican Gov. Henry Bellmon, Stitt said Oklahoma governors have long advocated for greater school choice.

He quoted Bellmon’s 1989 State of the State speech, in which the former governor asked the Legislature to give parents more choice in determining where to send their children to school.

Additional education reforms proposed

Stitt is requesting increased funding for a slate of new education initiatives, including performance-based teacher pay raises.

The debate over teacher pay is likely to be a key theme this legislative session as lawmakers and state officials debate whether to give educators across-the-board pay raises or more selective merit pay hikes. The Legislature last hiked teacher pay in 2019.

Stitt wants $100 million to set up an Innovation School Fund that public or private schools would be able to tap into to create innovative new schools. He says the model would allow for the creation of specialty schools like Norman Public Schools’ Aviation Academy.

Stitt also expressed support for an early reading initiative proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Walters wants to boost reading scores for students in third grade and below.

The governor called it the most expansive reading initiative in the nation to get students reading at grade level.

Stitt said he also wants to expand concurrent enrollment so more high school students can earn college credit.

“These strategic initiatives will bring Oklahoma’s education system out of the bottom and into the top 10,” Stitt said.

Stitt aims to cut taxes

Citing more than $3 billion in state savings, Stitt said the time is right to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries and cut personal income taxes.

Renewing a push from last year, Stitt is calling for the elimination of the state’s 4.5% sales tax on groceries.

He talked about how inflation has increased the price of grocery staples like eggs and milk.

"We can provide families with immediate relief at the store and with bigger paychecks," Stitt said.

He also wants to cut personal income tax rates by 0.76%, which would reduce to 3.99% the top tax rate that most Oklahomans pay.

The governor's proposed budget also includes a corporate income tax cut that would reduce certain business taxes from 4% to 3.25%.

Altogether, the three tax cuts would decrease annual tax collections by $655 million.

Push for business-friendly policies

Stitt encouraged lawmakers to pass business-friendly policies that drive more companies to locate in Oklahoma.

He challenged the state's colleges and universities to graduate more students in key career fields like nursing, engineering and aerospace technology. Stitt said he wants the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to grow and educate 40,000 students by 2030.

"As companies flood to Oklahoma, workforce is the number one challenge facing businesses," he said. "Let’s make sure our universities and higher education are partnering with companies to train the workforce of tomorrow."

Statewide infrastructure improvements are also key to recruiting more businesses, he said.

Call for ban on gender-transition surgeries

As more than 100 transgender Oklahomans rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, Stitt again called on lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on gender-transition surgeries for minors.

LGBTQ Oklahomans held a "Save Trans Lives" rally at Capitol to decry a slate of anti-transgender bills filed this session. Before Stitt’s speech, rally goers stood in the Capitol Rotunda chanting, “trans lives matter.”

“Minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes,” Stitt said. “We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma.”

Gender-transition surgeries are rare. GOP lawmakers are also seeking to limit other forms of transgender health care, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormone therapies.

