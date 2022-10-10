Five of state's largest tribes to endorse Hofmeister for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes on Tuesday in Oklahoma City are expected to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor.

Hofmeister, the current state superintendent, switched parties to Democrat from Republican to run for governor. She won the Democratic primary and will meet Gov. Kevin Stitt on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The Five Tribes — formerly known as the Five Civilized Tribes — cited her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.

The Five Tribes represent more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations living around the country.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community,” the Five Tribes leaders said in a statement.

“When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together.”

Early in his administration, Stitt and the tribes got into a heated conflict over tribal gaming compacts.

Stitt said he was seeking higher casino “exclusivity fees” from tribes. Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.

Stitt maintained that the compacts were expiring and that Class III gaming would be illegal in the state without a new compact.

Some of the state’s gaming tribes filed suit, seeking a ruling that the compacts automatically renewed, and a federal judge sided with the tribes.

The action came after those who crafted the original compacts years ago said they believed that the compacts were designed to automatically renew.

Tensions were further fueled by a similar breakdown over compacts the state had with the tribes over hunting licenses. As with the gaming issue, Stitt wanted a better deal for the state, and the tribes believed that the compacts were fine the way they were.

In addition, Stitt and the tribes have been at odds over the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, which led to the recognition that the Five Tribes’ and the Quapaw Nation’s 1800s-era reservations still exist.

Speaking to the Republican Women’s Club South Tulsa United this summer, Stitt said: “This is a binary decision. You are either for the state or six different (tribal) jurisdictions. … You should let them know you stand with Kevin Stitt.”

