Fiscal year's first general revenue report beats expectations by 10%

Fiscal year 2022 got off to a good start for the state of Oklahoma, with July general revenue coming in 10% above projections, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported.

General revenue is the state's principal operating fund.

General revenue for July, the first month of the fiscal year, was $561.6 million, or $50.9 million above the projected amount.

Total revenue was actually 29% less than for the same month a year ago because of a later-than-usual deadline for income tax payments.

The projections took that anomaly into consideration, and receipts were actually 2.1% more than expected.

All other revenue categories also exceeded projections, with sales taxes 13% higher and use taxes 23.6% above the budgeted amount.

Gross production taxes, while still relatively small, were almost 300% higher than for the same month a year ago and 73% above expectations.

“We continue to beat financial estimates coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Operating Officer and OMES Director Steven Harpe. “Unemployment is at its lowest since the start of the pandemic economic downturn. And we're beginning to see natural gas market recovery reflected in gross production collections, making a very positive impact."

