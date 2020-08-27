First-time Oklahoma unemployment claims decline by 22%

First-time unemployment claims in the state dropped nearly 22% last week from the previous week’s revised level, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 5,130 workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma. The prior week's revised number was 6,561.

The number of initial filings was the lowest amount recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in mid-March, forcing the government to temporarily shutter many businesses in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

First-time claims have dropped 95% since peaking at nearly 94,000 claims in early May.

Still, first time claims for the week were nearly triple the number filed during the week ending March 14, just before claims skyrocketed.

Nationwide, initial unemployment claims declined by nearly 100,000 from the prior week but were still above the 1 million mark at 1,006,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Meanwhile, the number of Oklahoma workers who filed continued claims, also called insured claims, declined from the previous week.

Insured claims in Oklahoma declined from 123,305 during the week ending Aug. 8 to 112,140 the following week.