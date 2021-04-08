First-time jobless claims jump 15% in state

“In addition to the ongoing employment programs we provide, we are excited to announce that we will be hosting large career fairs in various locations across Oklahoma in May. We will provide more details as plans are finalized.”

Both initial and continued claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance also increased last week.

Initial PUA claims increased by 60 to 777 the week ending Saturday, while continued PUA claims the week ending March 20 increased by 2,187 to 23,093.

PUA is a temporary federal program for self-employed and contract workers.

The number of Oklahoma workers filing initial claims for expanded benefits under the temporary Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program declined by 3,419 to 46,572, while continued claims remained steady.

The OESC said it continues to reduce its backlog of cases needing adjudication. Currently, 2,200 cases are in adjudication, 90% fewer than were in December, according to the OESC.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 16,000 to 744,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

The four-week moving average national of initial claims also increased by 2,500 to 723,750.