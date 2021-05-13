 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First District Congressman Kevin Hern gets out of the hamburger business
0 comments

First District Congressman Kevin Hern gets out of the hamburger business

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Hern Owasso

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern speaks to members of the community at an Owasso Chamber meeting in September 2019.

 Art Haddaway, Owasso Reporter file

First District Congressman Kevin Hern is out of the McDonald's business.

Hern said Thursday he's sold the last of the franchises that made him a millionaire, moved him to Oklahoma and helped propel him into Congress.

"It's been part of our master plan, my wife and I," Hern said Thursday. "We actually started in 2006 selling our Muskogee restaurants off. But we actually got to buy some more in the middle of this, we bought them in large chunks and then sold them off in twos and threes.

"That's kind of been my model with McDonald's, to buy two or three, turn them around, and then people want to buy them. We've made a career out of doing that."

A congressional financial disclosure form filed two years ago shortly after Hern entered Congress listed assets of at least $38.7 million and perhaps as much as $90 million, with most of that attributed to McDonald's franchises.

He also has interests in banking, real estate, manufacturing and publishing.

Hern's involvement in formulating legislation related to business and in particular as it relates to franchising and franchisees has sometimes raised conflict-of-interest questions, but he says it's more a matter of him lending expertise in a particular area.

"There's no specific McDonald's bill in Congress," he said. "They're all franchisee or small business. If (ethics rules) were that broad, there would be nobody in Congress."

Everyone, Hern said, has a vested interest in something.

Hern's first McDonald's franchise was in Arkansas, but he sold that in 1999 to buy two in Muskogee. All told, he said, he's owned 24 McDonald's, with as many as 18 at one time.

The last five included locations in Jenks, Glenpool, Sapulpa and Tulsa.

Election 2020 video: Congressman Kevin Hern speaks at the Tulsa County GOP Watch Party in Broken Arrow.

Election 2020: Congressman Kevin Hern speaks at the Tulsa County GOP Watch Party in Broken Arrow.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges public: Don't panic over fuel shortages

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News