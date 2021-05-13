First District Congressman Kevin Hern gets out of the hamburger business

First District Congressman Kevin Hern is out of the McDonald's business.

Hern said Thursday he's sold the last of the franchises that made him a millionaire, moved him to Oklahoma and helped propel him into Congress.

"It's been part of our master plan, my wife and I," Hern said Thursday. "We actually started in 2006 selling our Muskogee restaurants off. But we actually got to buy some more in the middle of this, we bought them in large chunks and then sold them off in twos and threes.

"That's kind of been my model with McDonald's, to buy two or three, turn them around, and then people want to buy them. We've made a career out of doing that."

A congressional financial disclosure form filed two years ago shortly after Hern entered Congress listed assets of at least $38.7 million and perhaps as much as $90 million, with most of that attributed to McDonald's franchises.

He also has interests in banking, real estate, manufacturing and publishing.

Hern's involvement in formulating legislation related to business and in particular as it relates to franchising and franchisees has sometimes raised conflict-of-interest questions, but he says it's more a matter of him lending expertise in a particular area.