First Congressional District must shrink by 18,000

Beall had no direct answer to that but noted that Oklahoma City is already divided among three districts — the 3rd, 4th and 5th.

But some of CD 5 almost certainly must move into CD 2, which actually lost population over the past 10 years and needs to gain about 45,000 people.

The simplest fix would appear to be to move Seminole County’s 25,000 residents, and perhaps some of Pottawatomie’s 72,000, from CD 5 to CD 2.

But those two counties supplied Republican Congresswoman Stephanie Bice’s narrow margin of victory in 2020, and so the pressure may be on to find some other way to reconfigure the district.

After the 1990 Census, a Democrat-controlled Legislature drew downtown Oklahoma City into what was then rural western Oklahoma’s 6th District to help Democratic Congressman Glenn English.

Lawmakers and staff emphasize steps taken to minimize party politics in the redrawing of legislative boundaries. Political data were excluded from the Maptitude computer software used to redraw those maps, with such things as compactness and municipal and school district boundaries taking priority.