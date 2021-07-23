 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Congressional District must shrink by 18,000
0 Comments
top story

First Congressional District must shrink by 18,000

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related Content

Map: Congressional districts' percent change in Oklahoma, 2010-2019

Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, which includes most of metropolitan Tulsa, will have to shed about 18,000 people in the current redistricting process, officials say.

Exactly who those people are and into which district they will go won’t be determined until after final 2020 Census data becomes available in mid-August, the legislative staffers charged with redrawing the maps said during a public hearing Thursday night at Tulsa Technology Center’s Riverside Campus.

Senate Redistricting Director Keith Beall and House Redistricting Coordinator Quyen Do said preliminary Census data suggests that the target population for each of the state’s five congressional districts will rise by about 41,000 to nearly 792,000.

To achieve that, Districts 1 and 5 will have to get smaller; Districts 2 and 3 will have to get larger; and District 4 will stay about the same.

District 5, which includes most of Oklahoma County and Pottawatomie and Seminole counties, grew by nearly 10% over the past decade and will have to shrink by almost 35,000 people.

That creates the closest thing to controversy about this redistricting: how the Republican-led Legislature distributes a growing Democratic base in Oklahoma City.

A member of the audience, Demetrius Bereolos, voiced concern that Oklahoma City would be divided among three congressional districts.

Beall had no direct answer to that but noted that Oklahoma City is already divided among three districts — the 3rd, 4th and 5th.

But some of CD 5 almost certainly must move into CD 2, which actually lost population over the past 10 years and needs to gain about 45,000 people.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The simplest fix would appear to be to move Seminole County’s 25,000 residents, and perhaps some of Pottawatomie’s 72,000, from CD 5 to CD 2.

But those two counties supplied Republican Congresswoman Stephanie Bice’s narrow margin of victory in 2020, and so the pressure may be on to find some other way to reconfigure the district.

After the 1990 Census, a Democrat-controlled Legislature drew downtown Oklahoma City into what was then rural western Oklahoma’s 6th District to help Democratic Congressman Glenn English.

Lawmakers and staff emphasize steps taken to minimize party politics in the redrawing of legislative boundaries. Political data were excluded from the Maptitude computer software used to redraw those maps, with such things as compactness and municipal and school district boundaries taking priority.

Both of CD 1’s neighbors, CD 2 and CD 3, are short. CD 3, which already stretches from the Panhandle to far southwestern Oklahoma and the outskirts of Tulsa, needs to gain about 10,000 people.

A contingent from the Tulsa County Election Board requested that Tulsa County not be split into multiple congressional districts.

CD 4, in south-central and southwestern Oklahoma, needs to lose about 1,000.

Citizens are invited to submit their own maps through davesredistricting.org/maps#home. Plans are accepted only from Oklahoma residents and must include all five congressional districts.

Featured video: What is the U.S. Electoral College and how does it work?

United States citizens over the age of 18 can choose to vote in presidential elections. This is called the popular vote. But American voters don't actually pick the president through a majority vote. That's the job of the Electoral College. In 2020, a candidate will need at least 270 electoral votes to become president.This system is strange to many, but it goes back to the earliest days of the founding of the United States of America. The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College a group of selectors who cast votes as representatives of each state because they worried states with smaller populations might not be fairly represented. They also didn't think the "common man" was informed enough to choose a suitable president.Today, the Electoral College has 538 members. That's one for every member of the House of Representatives and Senate, representing all 50 states. In addition, Washington, DC has three electoral college members. To win the presidency, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes. Winning electoral votes is mostly achieved by winning the popular vote in each state. This is called a winner-takes-all system. Only Maine and Nebraska divide their Electoral College votes, with two going to the winner of the statewide vote and one to the winner of each congressional district.VOICEOVER (in English): "The electoral college isn't a college that decides if you get a diploma, but it does decide if you get to be president of the United States." "In the U.S., citizens over the age of 18 can vote in presidential elections. This is called the 'popular vote.'""But it's the electoral college that actually chooses the president. And you need 270 electoral votes to become president.""The Founding Fathers created the electoral college because they worried states with smaller populations might not get fairly represented. They also didn't think the 'common man' was informed enough to choose a suitable president.""So they created the electoral college. Today, it has 538 members. That's one for every member of the House of Representatives and Senate, representing all 50 states. In addition, Washington, DC has three electoral college members.""To win the presidency, you must win at least 270 electoral votes. And to win electoral votes, for the most part you need to win the popular vote in each state. By winning California's popular vote, you take home the state's 55 electoral votes. And if you win the popular vote in Texas, you win that state's 38 electoral votes. This is called a winner-takes-all system.""But sometimes, a candidate wins the popular vote nationally but doesn't amass enough electoral votes. This happened in 2016. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the popular vote nationwide.""Yet Republican Donald Trump had an advantage in many states with smaller populations and thus an advantage in the Electoral College due to the 'winner takes all' system.""That was enough to give him the electoral vote victory. Only five times in America's history has the popular vote been different from the electoral vote."SOURCE: National Archiveshttp://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/about.htmlhttp://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/faq.html

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News