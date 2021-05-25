Finish line in sight for President Donald J. Trump Highway as bill heads to governor's desk

"It would be an economic development tool," he deadpanned. "They could have an imPEACHment festival."

More seriously, some wonder about the wisdom of giving active politicians the ability to turn bridges and highways into campaign signs by naming them for themselves and constituents ahead of elections.

SB 624 was one of several loose ends the House worked to tie up as the session's end approaches.

Also taken up was the long-running dispute over whether trailers are vehicles.

By a vote of 77-20, the House decided they are not.

This matters because, as vehicles, trailers generate about $12 million a year in sales tax revenue. As non-vehicles, they're still subject to an excise tax but at a lower rate.

Truck dealers complain they're losing sales, especially of the big long-haul units, because of the tax — which legislative leaders say was never supposed to apply to trailers in the first place.

The issue now goes to the Senate, which may or may not get to it before sine die later this week.

The House also passed and sent to the governor two bills intended to counter any moves by the Biden administration to loosen restrictions on the drugs used in medical, non-surgical abortions.

