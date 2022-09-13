Fighting back often lands domestic violence targets in jail, legislative panel told

Women who fight back against domestic abusers often find themselves the subject of criminal prosecution, and those prosecutions are a major reason Oklahoma still ranks second for female incarceration, a state House of Representatives panel was told Tuesday.

"This is Oklahoma. It's very frustrating that women cannot defend themselves when we are looking at a situation where we are trying to save our lives and save the lives of our children," said Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, who requested the interim study on the "criminalized domestic violence survivors."

Witnesses, including domestic abuse survivors, advocates and prosecutors acknowledged that the state's domestic abuse rates are high and getting higher and that the use of "survival strategies" in many cases lands targets of that abuse in prison.

Deterring abuse before it turns deadly, though, is difficult, in large part because victims are afraid to file charges.

"In my past, I had an abusive relationship, and I never filed (for a protective order) because the police aren't there. I'm dead before they show up," said state Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa.

"There is that thought process: Well, wait a minute. I'll take my chances because — and the cops told me, they said, 'You've got to file it.' Well, you don't live with me 24/7. Who's to say he's not coming back in and abusing me?"

Among the cases highlighted was that of Tulsan April Rose Wilkens, who remains in prison for the 1998 killing of her former fiancé. According to attorneys Collen McCarty and Leslie Briggs, Wilkens shot Terry Carlton after he raped and handcuffed her and said he was going to kill her. This, they said, followed years of abuse, including several rapes and at least a dozen stalking complaints.

The attorneys said Wilkens did not fit the profile of a "battered woman" in that she did not come across as "meek."

A Tulsa County jury convicted Wilkens in 1999 of first-degree murder and sentenced her to life with the possibility of parole, rejecting her battered woman defense.

Others testifying Tuesday included Okmulgee attorney Brenda Golden, who contrasted her life with that of Mary Fish. Both are Muscogee women who grew up in rural Oklahoma not far from each other.

Fish has spent most of the last 40 years in prison, in large part because of the 1982 stabbing of a man Golden said tried to rape Fish. Golden said she also stabbed a man, her abusive ex-husband, who had gotten into a fight with a family member who was trying to protect Golden.

"The difference between Mary and me is that I got a break. My ex didn't file a report. And now I'm a lawyer and she's incarcerated."