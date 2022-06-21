 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Few state employees served as substitute teachers under Gov. Stitt's plan

Amid a push for state agency employees to volunteer as substitutes during a dangerous phase of the pandemic to keep classrooms in session, Tulsa Public Schools saw no participation. Gov. Kevin Stitt had criticized the district for shifting away from in-person learning over the course of the pandemic. TPS did not ask the state for substitutes, officials said.

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the peak of January’s COVID-19 surge, more than half of Oklahoma’s public school districts closed as the omicron variant crashed over the state in an overwhelming wave of infections.

